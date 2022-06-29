Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 28) Central Lee Hawks Return To Action On The Diamond And The Dirt Against The Comets Of Cardinal And Western Illinois Prospect Camp Rolls On At Historic Hanson Field In Macomb

Sports In Focus: Tri-State Prep Athletic Programs Prepare To Deal With Rising Transportation Cost
Central Lee Hawks Play Host To The Comets Of Cardinal
Central Lee Hawks Play Host To The Comets Of Cardinal
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

IGHSAU Softball

Cardinal 0

Central Lee 2

Fairfield 14

Keokuk 7 *(Corrected Score)

Holy Trinity Catholic 3

West Burlington 19

IHSAA Baseball

Cardinal Comets 13

Central Lee Hawks 3

Fort Madison 4

Davis County 5

Prospect League Baseball

Illinois Valley 3

Quincy Gems 9

Q: Gems Scored 4 Runs In The First Inning (11 Hits vs. Pistol Shrimp)

Q: (14-12) Gems Return To Action Wednesday On The Road vs. O’Fallon Hoots

