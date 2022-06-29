WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 28) Quincy Gems Return To Action With QHS Blue Devil Grad Noah Harbin Starting To Find His Stride On The Hill And Tri-State Area Prep Athletic Programs Facing New Challenges In The Fall Thanks To Rising Prices At The Pump

Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 28)

Prospect League: Gems Set To Host Illinois Valley At QU Stadium Tonight
Quincy Blue Devils Shortstop/Pitcher Noah Harbin Shares Insight On Indoor Practices
Quincy Blue Devils Shortstop/Pitcher Noah Harbin Shares Insight On Indoor Practices
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Making a transition of any type in the world of athletics, or in life, can be filled with many challenges and sometimes pitfalls. Thankfully Quincy native Noah Harbin has faced too many hurdles during his transition phase from high school baseball to the Prospect League ranks. Last Sunday, during Harbin’s 6th relief appearance of the season, at QU Stadium against the Cape Catfish, the proud Blue Devil grad exhibited that he indeed has what it takes to not only compete, but have success, on the hill in the Prospect League ranks after graduating from QHS less than a month ago. We’ll check in with Gems first year Manager Brad Gyorkos and Harbin for an update.

From coast to coast, the cost of everything is rising faster than a shooting star, and that of course includes gas prices. Here in the Tri-States, high school athletic programs, who have teams competing that face a great deal of travel throughout the year, are planning now on how they can hopefully put new procedures and protocols in place, that might help lessen the impact of the high cost of fuel. We’ll have an an update from both McDonough and Adams County.

