Adams and Hancock County partnership working to improve ambulance services

QUINCY (WGEM) - For close to three months, Adams County Ambulance has been entered into an agreement to help Hancock County improve its ambulance services.

Adams County Ambulance Chief John Simon said that Hancock County is down three to four full-time paramedics and several EMT positions.

He said Adams County is helping them evaluate their operations and finances so that they can improve their services.

“And so we have to get creative and look at that. And that’s what we’re trying to do here and in Adams County. We just recently were able to obtain an EMT program in Quincy High School. Its creative programs like that-that will help us solve the EMS staffing crisis that we have here locally,” Simon said.

He said the agreement is to provide management oversight services for Hancock County and extends through November of this year.

“Our focus right now is making sure that we give Hancock County and their board a good picture of what their options are, where EMS in general is and some steps that they can take in order to position them in a better spot. Staffing is certainly the most critical aspect,” said Simon.

Simon said their EMTs and paramedics still continue to staff and respond to their own calls.

