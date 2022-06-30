Advertisement

Camp Saukenauk free activity day approaching

WGEM News at Six
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local kids have a chance to get in on some summer fun in a couple weeks with the help of the Salvation Army and the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club.

Both organizations are partnering to hold the Ken Bigelow Kid’s Day on July 16 at Camp Saukenauk.

Major Shelley McClintock with the Salvation Army said the event was a great chance for kids to have some fun outdoors.

“It’s good to get outside, to get some fresh air, to get some vitamin D from the sun and just to try new things,” McClintock said. “This is a great opportunity.”

She said there will be lots of activities for kids to try.

“This is a great opportunity to be able to try fishing if you’ve never went fishing before or go on a hike, or try to row a boat if you’ve never been in a boat before,” McClintock said. “Just some opportunities that kids might not get on their everyday basis.”

A $5 deposit is due by Friday, July 8, for any kids participating. The deposit will be refunded the day of the event.

Any kids that are participating are asked to be at the KROC center by 8 a.m. July 16. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

