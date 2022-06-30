Creatures of the night hike set for Sodalis Nature Preserve

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal Parks and Recreation interpreter Guide Gale Rublee will lead a night hike exploring creatures of the night at 7:30 p.m., July 8, at Sodalis Nature Preserve. The hike is set to last 90 minutes.

“Many animals come out in the early evening besides the bats,” Rublee said.

All of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation programs are free, but reservations are requested by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.

