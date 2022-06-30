Advertisement

Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A daycare provider in Kansas was charged after the young children she was watching were found unsupervised wandering near a neighboring backyard pool.

The McPherson Police Department said Tracy Barr, 47, was also under the influence at the time. Barr is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

State records show that Barr owns the Golden Explorers daycare facility.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call about unsupervised young children and a dog in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, along with a dog.

Officers determined the children had left the Golden Explorers daycare and walked to the yard with the pool.

Police said the children were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents.

Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail with bond set at $13,750.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

