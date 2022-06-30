Advertisement

‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight

A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A commercial airline pilot helped a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight back to the United States.

Lena and her family were traveling home from Norway to Lexington, South Carolina, when she fell asleep on her last flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. When she woke up, she was missing a tooth, lost somewhere on the airplane.

Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.
Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.(Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport)

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” an airport official said.

Lena’s mom Lauren said they tried going back to the plane to look for the tooth but, with it being 2 a.m., security was closed.

The flight crew noticed an upset Lena trying to go back through security and wanted to help her out, according to WHNS.

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy
Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy(GSP)

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note on behalf of Lena. It read:

“Dear Tooth Fairy,

Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville, please take this note in place of her tooth.

Captain Josh”

Lauren later said the tooth fairy did make a visit, thanks to the help of Captain Josh.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

Pet safety for the holiday weekend
Pet safety for the holiday weekend
Creatures of the night hike set for Sodalis Nature Preserve
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death