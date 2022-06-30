Forecast looking drier

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will push southward through the region on Friday. The cold front may have just enough energy to pop off one or two severe storms in the southern tier of counties Friday.

The forecast is looking drier (Max Inman)

We’ve been talking about the potential for rainfall this holiday weekend. We have new data that is rolling into the StormTrak Weather Center and it will make some of you happy and some of you sad. If you are looking for rainfall for your farm or for your garden those chances look as if they’re growing slimmer. This cold front that is scheduled to roll through the area looks like it will stall out south of the region. That will keep the focus of showers and thunderstorms south of the region Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule showers totally out just yet and we will keep the rain in the forecast of the scattered variety throughout Saturday and Sunday. However if the data continues to hold onto the same solution we may end up on the dry side Saturday and Sunday. There is another week wave that rolls through the area on Monday and that may spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stay tuned for further updates

