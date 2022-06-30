Advertisement

Forecast looking drier

Southern tier of counties may see a few strong storms on Friday
Southern tier of counties may see a few strong storms on Friday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will push southward through the region on Friday. The cold front may have just enough energy to pop off one or two severe storms in the southern tier of counties Friday.

The forecast is looking drier
The forecast is looking drier(Max Inman)

We’ve been talking about the potential for rainfall this holiday weekend. We have new data that is rolling into the StormTrak Weather Center and it will make some of you happy and some of you sad. If you are looking for rainfall for your farm or for your garden those chances look as if they’re growing slimmer. This cold front that is scheduled to roll through the area looks like it will stall out south of the region. That will keep the focus of showers and thunderstorms south of the region Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule showers totally out just yet and we will keep the rain in the forecast of the scattered variety throughout Saturday and Sunday. However if the data continues to hold onto the same solution we may end up on the dry side Saturday and Sunday. There is another week wave that rolls through the area on Monday and that may spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stay tuned for further updates

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Midday Thursday
StormTrak Weather Midday Thursday
High pressure nearby means another sunny day. The cold front to our west though will bring us...
Sunny and hot. Followed by some chances of rain.
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening