Deaths:

Thomas E. Woodson, Sr., age 46, of Quincy, died June 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Alex Steinkamp & Kelsi Hills of Quincy, IL...boy

