Illinois conservation program restarts

WGEM News at Six
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Farmers have a renewed chance to make some money while also helping to preserve the Illinois River.

The USDA and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources partnered together and reopened the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, also known as CREP.

Conservation program specialist Jamie Diebal says the program is designed to help improve the water quality of the Illinois River and enhance the wildlife habitat.

“By taking this land out of production, we’re reducing the sediment and nutrients that are going into our rivers and streams,” Diebal said.

During the installation process, cropland or pastures are replanted with grasses, trees, or other forms of approved vegetation to help reduce the amount of pollutants and nitrogen that enter the water.

Because the program involves removing viable land from agriculture, Diebal said producers who get involved with the program will be compensated.

Diebal said there is a potential that some producers could even receive 100% of the money back for installing the practice.

“The federal side of CREP provides a 50% cost share to help install the practice on their land, and then the state of Illinois will also provide an additional 50% cost share to install the practice,” said Diebal.

The program was originally suspended back in 2015, and reopened on June 15 due to renewed funding.

Illinois CREP counties include nearly 66% of the state along the Illinois and Kaskaskia Rivers.

This includes Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Pike, Scott and Schuyler counties in the Tri-States.

Any farmers or ranchers with questions are urged to contact their local Farm Service Agency office at the nearest USDA Service Center.

You can find the nearest FSA office and contact information by clicking on your county here.

State officials with the farm service agency are partnering with the USDA to offer the program.
