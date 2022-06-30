Advertisement

Lewis County routes closing for pavement work

((Source: KFVS/Brittany Jacob))
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing pavement work on Route E in Lewis County on July 5-7 and again on July 11-13. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Route K to Route A.

MoDOT crews will also be working on Route Z and will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 14.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes during these times. There will also be signs and message boards to alert drivers of any changes to these dates due to weather conditions.

For more information, visit the MoDOT website here.

