Macomb embracing environmental awareness, Tree City USA status

WGEM News at Six
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb City Council has amended an ordinance that allows the city to be further recognized as a Tree City USA.

Macomb has had Tree City USA status for 30 years.

The status allows Macomb to improve urban forestry by receiving grants through Morton Arboretum, a center for tree science in suburban Chicago.

Macomb Mayor Michael Inman said the city had to modify existing ordinances to maintain eligibility for grants.

Originally, Macomb sought Tree City USA status to boost the environment, and that’s still the case today.

“We’re talking about trees that produce oxygen, they provide shade and they’re good for the environment,” Inman said. “At the end of the day it’s a philosophy as a community that we want to adopt.”

Inman said the community has responded well to the concept of environmental awareness.

He said in 2021, more than 150 trees were planted.

“You name the civic group, and they’ve been part of a massive planting effort here in the city,” Inman said.

As soon as downtown construction is complete, Inman said more trees will be planted on the square.

