National cemetery entrance renamed to honor veterans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans, officials and community members gathered Thursday at the Keokuk National Cemetery, where the entrance was renamed “The road of honor” to further extend gratitude to those who served our country.

Vietnam veteran Bill Smith said he knows people who are buried in the cemetery, and he will one day be buried there himself

“We weren’t really welcomed back, so this is a way of giving back. Instead of taking, let’s give back because giving is so much more than taking, and these people gave a lot more,” Smith said.

The graves of more than 6,000 veterans now populate the Keokuk National Cemetery.

The historically registered site has a single entrance.

For years, 18th Street, leading to that entrance has been the source of complaints due to its rugged pavement.

State Sen. Jeff Reichman of Iowa’s 42nd District said the cemetery entrance is the only path to the veterans’ final resting place, so it is important that it is a path befitting a hero.

“We don’t get to pick the battles that we get to go to, we only get to make the decision to defend our country,” Reichman said.

State Rep. Martin Graber said the cemetery’s history is rich, but the histories of those who served our country are even richer.

“When we needed those people, we called them, and they responded,” Graber said.

Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney announced at the event that the renovations will be paid for with state and federal money, and the plan has bipartisan support.

$960,000 will be put toward the resurfacing.

“It’s a site of history, and that’s what’s important to all of us veterans. Remember,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.