Advertisement

National cemetery entrance renamed to honor veterans

WGEM News at Six
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans, officials and community members gathered Thursday at the Keokuk National Cemetery, where the entrance was renamed “The road of honor” to further extend gratitude to those who served our country.

Vietnam veteran Bill Smith said he knows people who are buried in the cemetery, and he will one day be buried there himself

“We weren’t really welcomed back, so this is a way of giving back. Instead of taking, let’s give back because giving is so much more than taking, and these people gave a lot more,” Smith said.

The graves of more than 6,000 veterans now populate the Keokuk National Cemetery.

The historically registered site has a single entrance.

For years, 18th Street, leading to that entrance has been the source of complaints due to its rugged pavement.

State Sen. Jeff Reichman of Iowa’s 42nd District said the cemetery entrance is the only path to the veterans’ final resting place, so it is important that it is a path befitting a hero.

“We don’t get to pick the battles that we get to go to, we only get to make the decision to defend our country,” Reichman said.

State Rep. Martin Graber said the cemetery’s history is rich, but the histories of those who served our country are even richer.

“When we needed those people, we called them, and they responded,” Graber said.

Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney announced at the event that the renovations will be paid for with state and federal money, and the plan has bipartisan support.

$960,000 will be put toward the resurfacing.

“It’s a site of history, and that’s what’s important to all of us veterans. Remember,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
Palmyra looking to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Hannibal carnival mark twain days
Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days