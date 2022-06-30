Advertisement

Old elementary school being turned into apartments

WGEM News at Six
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The South Grade Elementary School in Mt. Sterling is being turned into 11 new apartment units.

The units will be called South Grade Apartments.

Local developers Ben Hickman and Kyle Terstriep said they closed on the deal for $150,000 in April and started work in May. He said there’s a need for more housing in Mount Sterling.

“I started working at DOT foods in 2009,” Hickman said. “And there was no where for anybody to live. A lot of my friends drove from Quincy or Jacksonville or Pittsfield. So they all had to drive from farther around.”

City administrator Vada Yingling said since then, DOT foods has only grown which has made the need for Mount Sterling housing more dire.

“If we’re going to expect to grow our community, we better have housing ready,” Yingling said.

Hickman and Terstriep said they already have experience converting vacant schools and college dorms into apartments.

Their most recent example was when they converted the old Dewey Elementary School in Mt. Sterling into the Dewey Lofts back in 2020.

Hickman said South Grade Apartments will have more traditional apartments and most will be two bedroom.

He said he wants to make the housing affordable at around $750 a month including utilities. Hickman said refurbishing the building helps to keep the costs low

“You’re not going to get new apartments in this price range with hardwood floors,” Hickman said. “And the space that they all have to offer.”

Yingling said new housing will help keep up with Mount Sterling’s thriving economy.

“The National Multi-Housing Council and the National Apartment Association did a 2011 study and it shows that renters will spend more income locally than homeowners,” Yingling said. “And nearly 75 percent is spent locally on goods and services.”

Hickman said they expect to have the apartments ready to go by October.

