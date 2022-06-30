Popular coffee shop looks to expand

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of the most popular coffee stops in Quincy might have more options coming soon.

Hebrews XI Coffee shop was originally just a pop up trailer, however, this past month they also opened a permanent drive-thru in West Quincy.

Owners said now they are planning to have a more consistent traveling schedule.

Hebrews XI Coffee co-owner Shalise Steidinger said thanks to the partnership of her brother she has been able to live out her dream.

“It’s been a dream of mine to have a coffee shop since I was very young and its just a blessing that we’ve been able to make it come to life,” Shalise Steidinger said.

Their coffee shop now serves more than 250 customers per day.

Shalise’s brother and Hebrews XI Coffee’s other owner Jordan Steidinger said that the community has constantly reassured them.

“It’s really humbling to see people really actually enjoying our product and it’s just really encouraging,” Jordan Steidinger said.

Customer Joelle Goodwin said she loves being able to support a local business.

“I’m a regular along with my family, customer service is great, the interaction they have, and if you have a question they can always help you on trying something new,” Goodwin said.

Jordyn said it’s not always easy, so when the days get tough its their faith and customers who keep them going.

“There’s a lot of stress that comes behind it and all that but with God were both Christians and we have God on our side and that makes all of it a lot easier,” Shalise Steidinger said.

The Steidinger siblings said they love getting to spread kindness while serving coffee.

“It allows us to make an impact through.. we write sayings on our cups maybe uplifting or maybe encourage somebody that’s having a rough day so yeah we really believe that that is our purpose to be a positive influence,” Jordan Steidinger said.

The brick and mortar drive-thru is at 8365 Highway 24 in Taylor, Missouri and is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 7a.m. to 3 p.m.

Their trailer is set up at QMG every Monday.

Their next event appearance will be at the Marion County Fair in Palmyra, Missouri.

