Advertisement

QPS finishes purchase of K&L Arena

Former K&L Arena to serve as new QPS transportation hub
Former K&L Arena to serve as new QPS transportation hub(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools officially closed the books on the voter-approved $89 million referendum and is using the remaining money to help buy the K&L Arena.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the School Board voted in a special meeting Thursday to approve a resolution that transfers $1,425,042.68 from the site and construction/capital improvements fund -- where bond proceeds had been deposited to pay for new elementary schools and more -- to the operations and maintenance fund.

The money being transferred represents interest income, donations, proceeds from the sale of the old elementary schools, proceeds from the sale of building contents and rebates.

Board members last week agreed to buy the shuttered arena for $2 million to consolidate the district’s transportation service in one location. The purchase closed last Thursday, clearing the way for renovation work to begin on the facility at 1600 N. 43rd.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
Palmyra looking to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Hannibal carnival mark twain days
Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days