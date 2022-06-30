QPS finishes purchase of K&L Arena

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools officially closed the books on the voter-approved $89 million referendum and is using the remaining money to help buy the K&L Arena.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the School Board voted in a special meeting Thursday to approve a resolution that transfers $1,425,042.68 from the site and construction/capital improvements fund -- where bond proceeds had been deposited to pay for new elementary schools and more -- to the operations and maintenance fund.

The money being transferred represents interest income, donations, proceeds from the sale of the old elementary schools, proceeds from the sale of building contents and rebates.

Board members last week agreed to buy the shuttered arena for $2 million to consolidate the district’s transportation service in one location. The purchase closed last Thursday, clearing the way for renovation work to begin on the facility at 1600 N. 43rd.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.