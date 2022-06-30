Advertisement

Quincy Family YMCA 2022 annual strong kids raffle announced

The Quincy Family YMCA is launching its 2022 Annual Strong Kids Raffle on July 12.
The Quincy Family YMCA is launching its 2022 Annual Strong Kids Raffle on July 12.(YMCA)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Family YMCA is launching its 2022 Annual Strong Kids Raffle on July 12.

According to YMCA officials, the YMCA hopes to sell 5,000 tickets to support youth leadership enhancing initiatives throughout the Quincy community.

The raffle will award 7 cash winners. Cash prizes will be awarded on Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, and Nov. 4, with the Grand Prize of $25,000 awarded on Nov. 24th at their 43rd Annual Quincy Family YMCA Turkey Run.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the Quincy Family YMCA front desk. Raffle ticket sales will conclude on Nov. 23, at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

Pet safety for the holiday weekend
Pet safety for the holiday weekend
Creatures of the night hike set for Sodalis Nature Preserve
Southern tier of counties may see a few strong storms on Friday
Forecast looking drier
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Lewis County routes closing for pavement work