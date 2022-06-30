Quincy Family YMCA 2022 annual strong kids raffle announced

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Family YMCA is launching its 2022 Annual Strong Kids Raffle on July 12.

According to YMCA officials, the YMCA hopes to sell 5,000 tickets to support youth leadership enhancing initiatives throughout the Quincy community.

The raffle will award 7 cash winners. Cash prizes will be awarded on Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, and Nov. 4, with the Grand Prize of $25,000 awarded on Nov. 24th at their 43rd Annual Quincy Family YMCA Turkey Run.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the Quincy Family YMCA front desk. Raffle ticket sales will conclude on Nov. 23, at 4 p.m.

