Quincy Riverfront project moving forward

WGEM News at Ten
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation is making progress with their efforts to beautify the Quincy Riverfront.

According to Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation President Jeff Steinkamp, they are working to bury electrical lines in order to make the area more aesthetic.

He said another project on the agenda is to raise the area near the fountain about three to four feet to help prevent flood damage.

Currently, the goal is to find ways to raise money to make all their plans reality.

“As we get those moneys, the group would decide what projects get with the engineers. We have about eight phases and this whole project. So we’ll be looking at different phases to see what we can do first, with the money that’s available,” said Steinkamp.

He said they are applying for federal grants as well.

Members on the corporation plan to meet again in a couple of months.

