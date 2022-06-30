Advertisement

Quincy University breaks fundraising records

WGEM News at Six
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It has been a record-breaking year for Quincy University, as school officials announced Thursday morning a yearly fundraising total of more than $10.4 million.

The fundraising total for the 2021-2022 school year was $10,433,960, more than 21% higher than the previous record set two years earlier.

QU President Brian McGee said the money will help students and staff in a number of ways.

“These donations will help students have scholarships, it will improve our classrooms, it will create new and enriched experiences outside the classroom. It is a massive win for everyone at QU when people invest in the future of this institution,” McGee said.

The total given to the endowment was more than $4 million, beating the previous record also set during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The QU fund also exceeded its fundraising goal by 3%.

McGee said while the numbers are important and exciting, the funding marks a vital investment into the future of Quincy and the university.

“The real importance of this total of $10.4 million is not a dollar figure; it is the impact that that donation will have on lives of students, faculty and staff here at the university,” McGee said.

The annual fund gifts are unrestricted, meaning they can be spent as they come in, making an immediate impact.

Quincy University faculty and staff support of the fundraising campaign also set a record, with 98% participation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
Palmyra looking to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Hannibal carnival mark twain days
Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days