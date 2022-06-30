Quincy University breaks fundraising records

QUINCY (WGEM) - It has been a record-breaking year for Quincy University, as school officials announced Thursday morning a yearly fundraising total of more than $10.4 million.

The fundraising total for the 2021-2022 school year was $10,433,960, more than 21% higher than the previous record set two years earlier.

QU President Brian McGee said the money will help students and staff in a number of ways.

“These donations will help students have scholarships, it will improve our classrooms, it will create new and enriched experiences outside the classroom. It is a massive win for everyone at QU when people invest in the future of this institution,” McGee said.

The total given to the endowment was more than $4 million, beating the previous record also set during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The QU fund also exceeded its fundraising goal by 3%.

McGee said while the numbers are important and exciting, the funding marks a vital investment into the future of Quincy and the university.

“The real importance of this total of $10.4 million is not a dollar figure; it is the impact that that donation will have on lives of students, faculty and staff here at the university,” McGee said.

The annual fund gifts are unrestricted, meaning they can be spent as they come in, making an immediate impact.

Quincy University faculty and staff support of the fundraising campaign also set a record, with 98% participation.

