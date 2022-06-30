Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Mark Twain Lake is a popular tourist destination in the summer, but Northeast Missouri officials say there may not be enough for tourists to do.

They want to build more attractions and lodging, but they have to see if it’s possible first.

Ralls County Western District Commissioner John Lake said the county helped fund a feasibility study to see what else the lake could offer visitors, apart from the crowded marinas it already has.

“We could get a golf course, we could get a marina, we could get a motel. Those are all the things they are really looking at,” Lake said.

Crossroads Bar and Grill Owner Jennifer Madore said tourists at the lake spend money at small businesses like hers in Center, Missouri.

But, she thinks the lake would benefit from having more tourist attractions, which could boost more business for her.

“There is a need for more lodging, boat storage, campsites. I think those are in high demand,” Madore said.

Lake said AVG and Great River Engineering firms started the study right before summer. The study cost around $100,000. Ralls County paid for $20,000 and the Regional Council of Governments paid for the rest.

Mark Twain Lake is almost 40 years old, so Lake said it’s time to make some changes.

“The marinas are full, there’s a three year waitlist. So I mean, I really think it’s time,” Lake said.

Lake said there was speculation on social media about Bass Pro Shops coming to the lake, but he said that is not true.

He said the projects would likely take 50 years to complete.

