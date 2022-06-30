Advertisement

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from criminal prosecution, following Missouri's trigger law on abortion going into effect.(KCTV5)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims.

St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering the medication known as the morning-after pill. That came a day after it told The Kansas City Star that its Missouri hospitals would halt emergency contraception.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the state’s attorney general issued a statement stating unequivocally that emergency contraception is not illegal under an abortion ban that was enacted minutes after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

