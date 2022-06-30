Sunny and hot. Followed by some chances of rain.

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is gradually moving further to our east, but it will still be the big player in our forecast again today. It will provide us with another sunny day. Winds will continue to come out of the south/southwest but it will be just a little breezy. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible. This increase in what we call return flow will boost temperatures up a little more. Highs will be in the low 90s. Humidity levels will remain on the lower side, so we will not have too much of a heat index. By this evening, I am expecting some thin upper-level clouds to start to arrive, out ahead of an approaching cold front. Clouds will continue to increase into the Tri-States tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

By tomorrow morning, the aforementioned cold front will be just to our north. Generally near the Iowa/Missouri border. This will lead to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will not be quite as hot, as we will be in the upper 80s. As the front moves through during the afternoon and evening, it should be able to spark at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a few factors though that will try and limit the rain. The front is then expected to clear the area by later in the evening.

The cold front will then stall out to our south for Saturday and Sunday.

