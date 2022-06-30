Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source:...
Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source: KGNS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following video contains content viewers may find disturbing:

Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source: CNN/KGNS/KABB/WOAI/TELEVICENTRO/TWITTER)

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

FILE - Lights illuminate a coal mine at twilight, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. With the...
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission
J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
Palmyra looking to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61