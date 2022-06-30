Advertisement

Video tour to attract people to Quincy could benefit you

An approved plan to bring more people to Quincy sparks hope for what it could achieve.
An approved plan to bring more people to Quincy sparks hope for what it could achieve.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An approved plan to bring more people to Quincy sparks hope for what it could achieve.

Quincy City Council approved a plan to have a company come in and showcase the city for people who want to travel or even move here.

See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain said tourism to the city affects more than just the people coming here, but also those who already live here.

“If they do live here, they’re benefiting because you know, tourism often pays for a portion of their taxes. So $1,000 is saved by each individual from tourism taxes and these are jobs,” Cain said. “If they’re a business owner, a lot of times visitors, they’re stopping in many different services when they’re here.”

Cain said tourism touches multiple jobs throughout our community. She said the tourism dollar turns over nine times.

