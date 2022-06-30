WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 29) Division Leading Quincy Gems Head To O’Fallon With Only Winning On Their Minds And The QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Continue “Contact Day” Workouts At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -On The Prospect League diamond, the Quincy Gems are still sitting in first place in the Western Conference’s Great River Division after enjoying Monday off. As they head to O’Fallon to face the Hoots tonight, only one thing is on their mind. That one thing is “winning” and staying on the path of locking up a post-season berth as the team approaches the half way point of the PL season. We’ll check in with Quincy Gems Catcher Luke Napleton, plus first year Manager Brad Gyorkos, for a scouting report on the teams challenge this evening facing a Hoots team that is riding low on a 3-game losing streak.

On the prep soccer pitch at Flinn Memorial Stadium, the Quincy Blue Devils soccer team continues to take advantage of the IHSA sanctioned “Contact Days” by conducting afternoon workouts on the turf. The “Blue and White” are also set to hold a scrimmage at Flinn this evening against the Raiders of QND at 5:30 p.m. We’ll check in with QHS head coach Ron Bridal and get his thoughts on how drills have been going the past three weeks with his young squad.

Western Illinois University was buzzing with activity on Monday and Tuesday of this week as the Leathernecks coaching staff welcomed hundreds of prep football players to campus in Macomb. The players were at historic Hanson Field to take part in WIU’s “Prospect Camp!” Hannibal Pirates standout defensive back/running back Markahl Humphrey was also in attendance, along with over 200 skill players, showcasing his talents in front of members of the Western coaching staff during various drills. We’ll have an update from Hanson during day 2 of festivities at WIU.

