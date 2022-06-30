WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 29) Central Lee Hawks Host Keokuk On The Baseball Diamond And The Softball Dirt On “Senior Night” And QND Linebacker Jackson Stratton Was Working Hard On The Turf During WIU’s Prospect Camp
Prospect League: Quincy Gems Sweep A Doubleheader Against O’Fallon On The Road
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Prospect League Baseball
Game 1
Quincy Gems 3
O’Fallon Hoots 2
Game 2
Quincy Gems 9
O’Fallon Hoots 7
Gems Will Host Springfield On Thursday At QU Stadium
First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM
IHSAA Baseball
Keokuk 8
Central Lee 11
IGHSAU Softball
Fort Madison 8
New London 0
FM: Lady Bloodhounds Now (20-12) On The Season
Keokuk 3
Central Lee 10
CLHS: Lady Hawks Pitcher Sophie Turner Picks Up Career Strikeout Number 200
