Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 29) Central Lee Hawks Host Keokuk On The Baseball Diamond And The Softball Dirt On “Senior Night” And QND Linebacker Jackson Stratton Was Working Hard On The Turf During WIU’s Prospect Camp

Prospect League: Quincy Gems Sweep A Doubleheader Against O’Fallon On The Road
CLHS Lady Hawks Pitching Standout Sophie Turner Picks Up Career Strikeout Number 200
CLHS Lady Hawks Pitching Standout Sophie Turner Picks Up Career Strikeout Number 200
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Prospect League Baseball

Game 1

Quincy Gems 3

O’Fallon Hoots 2

Game 2

Quincy Gems 9

O’Fallon Hoots 7

Gems Will Host Springfield On Thursday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

IHSAA Baseball

Keokuk 8

Central Lee 11

IGHSAU Softball

Fort Madison 8

New London 0

FM: Lady Bloodhounds Now (20-12) On The Season

Keokuk 3

Central Lee 10

CLHS: Lady Hawks Pitcher Sophie Turner Picks Up Career Strikeout Number 200

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 29)

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 29)

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 29) Division Leading Quincy Gems Head To O’Fallon With Only Winning On Their Minds And The QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Continue “Contact Day” Workouts At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Hit The Road To Face The Hoots Of O'Fallon On The Prospect League Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 28)

Updated: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 28) Central Lee Hawks Return To Action On The Diamond And The Dirt Against The Comets Of Cardinal And Western Illinois Prospect Camp Rolls On At Historic Hanson Field In Macomb

Updated: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Lady Hawks Return To Action On The Dirt At Home Against The Comets Of Cardinal

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 28)

Updated: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 28) Quincy Gems Return To Action With QHS Blue Devil Grad Noah Harbin Starting To Find His Stride On The Hill And Tri-State Area Prep Athletic Programs Facing New Challenges In The Fall Thanks To Rising Prices At The Pump

Updated: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Pitcher Noah Harbin Finding His Stride In The Prospect League Ranks

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 27) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Play Host To The Chiefs Of Keokuk On The IHSAA Diamond And The Quincy Gems Continue To Focus In On Locking Up A Post-Season Spot As The First Half Of The Prospect League Season Winds Down

Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Play Host To Keokuk On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 27) QHS Lady Blue Devil Golfing Standout Forms A “Special Bond” To Help A Friend In Need In The Ukraine

Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Continue "Contact Days" On The Gridiron At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Abby Lewton Outrunning Competition In 100 Meter Butterfly

Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Abby Lewton