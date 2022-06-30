WIU no longer in danger of losing Quad Cities campus

MACOMB (WGEM) - Last March, Moline city officials began pushing to replace Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus with another university.

City officials cited low enrollment as their reason for seeking change.

Now, under new leadership, WIU Quad Cities Campus Vice President Kristi Mindrup said that’s no longer the case.

“In a time of challenge, it’s important to continue to move forward with your strategic plan, and the Q-C campus has a new strategic plan and I’m excited for the future of WIU,” Mindrup said.

Some students use the Quad Cities campus as a gateway to the Macomb campus.

Mindrup said the livelihood of a second campus is crucial for WIU’s success.

“Some of our students come to us to explore Western, and through that door of the Quad Cities, they then generate interest in the programs that are offered on the Macomb campus,” Mindrup said.

“It’s really an opportunity to create multiple entry points for our students.”

For several years, WIU has faced declining enrollment.

The spring 2022 semester saw WIU’s student body grow slightly.

By 2027, WIU would like to see the current enrollment increase by 20%.

