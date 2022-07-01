Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

