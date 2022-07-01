Advertisement

93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a man who was attempting to break into his home.(Oleg_0 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in Southern California are investigating a home invasion where a homeowner shot one of the intruders.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a residence regarding a burglary in progress.

Authorities said homeowner Joe Teague, 93, told dispatch he had several people at gunpoint in his home. Arriving deputies found one of the intruders, 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, suffering found a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that several people ran away from the man’s home just before authorities arrived.

Investigators reported that several people, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s home when the shooting occurred, and the homeowner was unharmed in the incident.

According to authorities, the 93-year-old was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and returned home. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

FILE - Lights illuminate a coal mine at twilight, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. With the...
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission
J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
Palmyra looking to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61
Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61