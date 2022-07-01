Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least 46 probable cases of monkeypox have been detected in Illinois.

While the numbers don’t sound alarming, health departments are preparing for a potential uptick.

As a result, IDPH is issuing thousands of JYNNEOS vaccines, which is the same vaccine used to treat smallpox, across the state.

Officials at the Adams County Health Department said they have not detected any cases.

“Monkeypox being spread is different than most of the outbreaks we’ve been dealing with here recently,” said Emergency Response Coordinator Kate McConnell. “This can be spread through touching of clothing of anyone with monkeypox, skin-to-skin contact, close face-to-face exposure.”

McConnell said as soon as the first case is contracted, they will be calling IDPH for a JYNNEOS vaccine rollout.

McConnell said common monkeypox symptoms include rashes, bumps and blisters, but also, headache and flulike symptoms.

She said if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms to call the Adams County Health Department at 217-222-8440.

