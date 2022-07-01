Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days

QUINCY (WGEM) - National Tom Sawyer Days continued Thursday with the first day of the carnival.

You can find the carnival at Tanyard Gardens on 3rd street in downtown Hannibal.

It features lots of rides, carnival food, and games.

Hannibal resident Adam Dyke said he and his family go every year because it gives them something fun to do.

“There’s really not a lot to do in the area. It’s time to get out and have some fun with the family, whenever we have the chance to do it,” Dyke said.

The carnival ran from 5:00 to 10:00 pm.

It continues through Monday.

