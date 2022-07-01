Advertisement

Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days

WGEM News at Ten
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - National Tom Sawyer Days continued Thursday with the first day of the carnival.

You can find the carnival at Tanyard Gardens on 3rd street in downtown Hannibal.

It features lots of rides, carnival food, and games.

Hannibal resident Adam Dyke said he and his family go every year because it gives them something fun to do.

“There’s really not a lot to do in the area. It’s time to get out and have some fun with the family, whenever we have the chance to do it,” Dyke said.

The carnival ran from 5:00 to 10:00 pm.

It continues through Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 30th, 2022
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 30, 2022
Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 29th, 2022
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 29, 2022