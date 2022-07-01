High speed internet installation underway in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - Those in Warsaw, Illinois, will soon have a faster, more reliable internet connection.

The McDonough Telephone Co-op Communications is the process of putting in a new fiber optic network.

CEO Jay Griswold said they’ve managed to install the main line, and now they are working on the secondary lines.

He said they’ve managed to hook up the drops to the Kibbie Research Center and are now they are working on connecting the rest of the homes and businesses.

“It takes a little while by the time we get the crews over here, get the splicers over here, get the fiber spliced through and then get the installs scheduled but we should have hopefully most of them, if not all of them, hooked up by the end of the year,” Griswold said.

He said the Warsaw community has been waiting for this expansion and the high speed internet that will come with it.

One of those businesses is RePete Candle + Coffee Bar. Owner Cassandra Grunewald said she will now be able to offer her customers Wi-Fi, a move she hopes will help grow her business.

“So many people are working from home and a huge requirement of that is having reliable, fast internet so I’m hoping the more people that we have in town on a regular daily basis, the better it is for me, the more people that I have coming into my shop for coffee instead of grabbing something on their way to work,” Grunewald said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.