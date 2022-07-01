Highway patrol urges July 4th travel caution

QUINCY (WGEM) - With many families planning to travel over the Independence Day holiday weekend, authorities are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4, a figure just shy of their 2019 travel figures.

Even with gas prices hovering at or just below the $5 mark in most states, AAA said a record 42 million people will drive.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Public Information Officer Corporal Justin Dunn said with so many out on the roads, all available troopers will be out either monitoring traffic or helping those in trouble.

He said drivers need to be patient, ignore distractions and stay alert.

“Driving is a full time job, it takes all your attention to be able to get to those locations,” he said. ”We want you to be a safe courteous driver, we want everyone to be safe courteous drivers out there so we can have zero fatalities over this counting period,” Dunn said.

Dunn said drivers should also watch out for work zones.

“Be prepared for those narrowing lanes, reduced speed limits through those areas and just be prepared in case there are workers present as well,” he said. “We want to make sure all of them come home safe as well as all our troopers on the roadways.”

Dunn said Missouri law states drivers must move over if they see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

He said drivers who get stranded or need help can call either *55 or 1-800-525-5555. Both numbers connect to the nearest troop’s headquarters so help can be dispatched.

