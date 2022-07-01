Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 1, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -

Deaths:

James Vincent ‘Vince’ Dreier, age 44, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Quincy, died on June 29, 2022 in his home in Mystic, CT. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

W. Ruth Painter, 94, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 8:31 AM, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.

There were no births to report.

