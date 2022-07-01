Hospital Report: July 1, 2022
Deaths:
James Vincent ‘Vince’ Dreier, age 44, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Quincy, died on June 29, 2022 in his home in Mystic, CT. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
W. Ruth Painter, 94, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 8:31 AM, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
There were no births to report.
