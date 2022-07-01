Hy-Vee voluntarily withdraws all potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test result

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hy-Vee Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed in.

Final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product from its shelves and service cases.

The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of their potato salad and mealtime potato salad that is available from their grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases.

This withdrawal is happening across the company’s eight-state region with expiration dates between July 31, 2022, to Aug. 4, 2022.

All products being withdrawn are as follows:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Any customer who purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product. Any of the potato salad products should be disposed of or can be returned to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

