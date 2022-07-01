Hy-Vee voluntarily withdraws all potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test result
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hy-Vee Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed in.
Final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product from its shelves and service cases.
The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of their potato salad and mealtime potato salad that is available from their grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases.
This withdrawal is happening across the company’s eight-state region with expiration dates between July 31, 2022, to Aug. 4, 2022.
All products being withdrawn are as follows:
- Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad
- Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad
- Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad
- Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
Any customer who purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product. Any of the potato salad products should be disposed of or can be returned to Hy-Vee for a full refund.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.