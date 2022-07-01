Advertisement

John Wood Mansion decorated for Fourth of July

John Wood Mansion decorated for Independence Day Weekend
John Wood Mansion decorated for Independence Day Weekend(John Wood Mansion)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time, The Governor John Wood Mansion has been decorated with patriotic flags for Independence Day.

The mansion joined the ranks of other historic homes in Quincy, which are decorated with red, white and blue bunting in honor of Independence Day.

The patriotic bunting is hung from the lower and upper railings on three sides of the home.

Bunting was first manufactured at the turn of the 17th century as a type of lightweight wool fabric and was used for making ribbons and flags.

Today the term describes any festive decorations, including the popular fan-shaped, gathered lengths of fabric that can be draped from railings, windows and porches.

The Mansion will be closed from Saturday, July 2-July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The Governor John Wood Mansion is located at 425 South 12th.

