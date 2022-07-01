Local law enforcement urging safe driving this holiday weekend

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s a holiday weekend and law enforcement officials in Northeast Missouri said it can be a dangerous time on the roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said road deaths across the state are down seven percent compared with the same time last year.

While Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said crashes are slightly down, 93 percent of the fatalities they have seen locally resulted from people not wearing seatbelts.

He urges all drivers to be cautious this weekend.

“We have proven in shown statistics where buckling up does save lives, it is a proven fact. So I think we need to just continue to educate the public and get them to buckle up,” Bogue said.

Bogue said people tend to drink more on holiday weekends.

He encourages every driver and passenger to wear a seatbelt, put phones down and drive sober.

