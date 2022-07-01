Advertisement

Low Rain Chances Remain

Rain chances will remain on the low side every day, but most areas will see a few drops fall...
Rain chances will remain on the low side every day, but most areas will see a few drops fall over the course of the next 5 days.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A weak cold front is pushing across the Tri-States Friday afternoon and Friday evening, leading to enhanced cloud cover and a few light sprinkles. Through the overnight hours, this cold front will continue to slowly crawl farther to the South, with the front eventually stalling closer to St. Louis. As the front stalls, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to erupt near the front over the course of the weekend.

While the front itself will stall to the South of the Tri-States, thunderstorm complexes are likely to erupt across the Plains and move towards the region along the front. As they do so, it is possible that some of those showers and thunderstorms will reach the Tri-States Saturday and Sunday. This effectively means that both days will see rain chances, but those chances will be low for any given location.

Rain chances will be the highest on the 4th of July as that front lifts back northwards as a warm front. While scattered thunderstorms are likely on Monday, most models currently show that the storms should exit the region in time for firework displays. After the front moves North, the story midweek will be the heat.

