Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles opens in Monroe City

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A popular business in downtown Quincy opened a new location in Monroe City on Friday.

Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles held a ribbon cutting for its second location in Monroe City. Its first location is on Hampshire Street in Quincy, which opened in April 2021.

Monroe City Mayor Melissa Hays said the city is going to see a lot of activity soon with even more businesses sprouting up.

“We are trying to revitalize our downtown area so the small businesses coming to town are just great,” Hays said.

Owner Doug Tenhouse said he leased the building back in May after talking with other business owners about opportunities in the area.

“I’m hoping to kind of compliment what’s already here instead of compete, and I’m excited about working with the downtown here,” Tenhouse said.

He said with the growing community, as well as high traffic, it just made sense.

“You take this route to go to Columbia, to Kansas City. There’s a lot of lake traffic and so I feel like there’s a more diverse population,” Tenhouse said.

Downtown Monroe City Revitalization Inc. has been helping small businesses fix their facades. Hays said vacant storefronts won’t stay that way for long.

“We have some vacant buildings, but they have been purchased, and with bright futures ahead,” Hays said.

She said many companies in Monroe City are also looking to hire more positions which is helping the city grow as well.

Tenhouse said he’s happy to be a part of a growing community.

“It’s exciting for the second location. It’s been a lot of work but it’s gonna come together and I’m really excited about being in Monroe City,” he said.

Loyd’s is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.