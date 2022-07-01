Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling on lawmakers to pass an income tax cut.

Parson on Friday proposed the tax cut after vetoing a tax refund program that the GOP-led Legislature passed this year.

Most individuals’ incomes are taxed at 5.4%. Parson says he wants to cut that to around 4.7%.

The Legislature’s plan would have provided a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. But the refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

Parson said he wants to cut taxes for everyone.

