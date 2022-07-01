Missouri Route 79 closed for the Hannibal Cannibal race

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Friday that Missouri Route 79 from Church Street in Hannibal to Continental Cement will temporarily close Saturday.

MoDOT reported the closure was for the safety of workers and participants of the Hannibal Cannibal race.

The almost 3 miles of Route 79 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

MoDOT officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.

