Advertisement

Missouri Route 79 closed for the Hannibal Cannibal race

Road closed
Road closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Friday that Missouri Route 79 from Church Street in Hannibal to Continental Cement will temporarily close Saturday.

MoDOT reported the closure was for the safety of workers and participants of the Hannibal Cannibal race.

The almost 3 miles of Route 79 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

MoDOT officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

Latest News

Farmers have a renewed chance to make some money while also helping to preserve the Illinois...
Illinois conservation program restarts
Last March, Moline city officials began pushing to replace Western Illinois University’s Quad...
WIU no longer in danger of losing Quad Cities campus
Local kids have a chance to get in on some summer fun in a couple weeks with the help of the...
Camp Saukenauk free activity day approaching
The Macomb City Council has amended an ordinance that allows the city to be further recognized...
Macomb embracing environmental awareness, Tree City USA status
It has been a record-breaking year for Quincy University, as school officials announced...
Quincy University breaks fundraising records