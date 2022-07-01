Advertisement

National Tom Sawyer Days goes to the dogs

Hannibal Annual Pet Show 2022
Hannibal Annual Pet Show 2022(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A beloved pet show in Hannibal celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday afternoon in Central Park.

The pet show, sponsored by F&M bank each year, is typically the first event to kick off National Tom Sawyer Days.

However, the last two years it was held virtually due to COVID.

Many awards were given out, which included Best Dog, Best Cat, Best Trick, Most Unusual and Most Patriotic pets.

“We’ve got face painters for the kids, balloon artists, you know just a couple of extra goodies as we celebrate our 50th year of sponsoring our pet show,” said F&M Bank President Carl Watson.

National Tom Sawyer Days will be going on in Hannibal through July 4.

