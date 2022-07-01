New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a new business coming to downtown Hannibal, and a revolving loan fund is helping to make it happen.

The Board of Directors of the Hannibal Industrial Development Company approved a small business loan for Langhorne Meats and Provisions, a new farm-to-table butcher shop.

The shop is going to be at 300 Broadway Street in 2023.

It’s the first business in Hannibal to be granted a loan from the HDIC this year. Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said it is helping them to open faster.

“They are just are in this holding pattern where they could be making progress on their building and so are using HIDC to get them that jump start on getting their building where they want it to be,” Kuhns said.

The revolving loan fund exists to attract the startup of new businesses in Marion and Ralls Counties.

Kuhns said business owners can get up to $25,000.

