Advertisement

One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A nearly head-on collision in Marion County, Missouri killed one person and left other with serious injuries late Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said it happened on U.S. 36, just west of Monroe City around 10:58 p.m.

They said Georgia resident Mark Kane, 47, was driving the wrong way down the highway when he hit another vehicle nearly head-on.

Marion County coroner Rick Jones pronounced Kane dead at the scene.

Troopers said Virginia resident Austin Sloan, 22, sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Columbia for treatment.

They said both Kane and Sloan were both wearing safety devices.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shopping
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
Hebrews XI Coffee opens permanent location and looks to continue company growth.
Popular coffee shop looks to expand
Mark Twain Lake feasibility study
Ralls County officials looking to build more attractions at Mark Twain Lake
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon

Latest News

Warsaw getting fiber optic expansion
High speed internet installation underway in Warsaw
Keokuk Chiefs Celebrate "Senior Night" At Joyce Park
WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 30)
J.B. Vs Bailey
J.B. Vs Bailey
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker
One on one with Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker