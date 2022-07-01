One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A nearly head-on collision in Marion County, Missouri killed one person and left other with serious injuries late Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said it happened on U.S. 36, just west of Monroe City around 10:58 p.m.

They said Georgia resident Mark Kane, 47, was driving the wrong way down the highway when he hit another vehicle nearly head-on.

Marion County coroner Rick Jones pronounced Kane dead at the scene.

Troopers said Virginia resident Austin Sloan, 22, sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Columbia for treatment.

They said both Kane and Sloan were both wearing safety devices.

