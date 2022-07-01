Palmyra working to connect east and west sides of city around U.S. 61

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Palmyra is looking at ways to make driving safer by connecting the east and west sides around U.S. 61.

There have been many car crashes along U.S. 61 over the years as people try to exit onto Main Cross Street and the city wants to change that.

The Palmyra Citizens Advisory Group, comprised of business owners, engineers, truck drivers, and residents, met to draw up plans on Thursday night.

They talked about things like adding additional interchanges or acceleration lanes around U.S. 61 to keep traffic flowing safely.

Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy said he wants to keep residents safe.

“I think it’s really important for safety-wise for our youth that travel these roads every day, going to school or work, for elderly people that like to shop across the highway,” Fahy said.

Fahy said the city also wants to expand access to businesses on the east side of Palmyra. He said they want to continue to grow the city, and fixing areas around U.S. 61 would help.

The group is planning to hold one or two more meetings to finalize their plans.

Then they will discuss funding options as well as a timeline with MoDOT and Klingner and Associates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.