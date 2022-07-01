Pettit officially on the job as QPS superintendent

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday was the first day for new Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit.

The district’s former director of music education, Pettit took over the job from Roy Webb, who retired.

Pettit is a 1989 Quincy High School graduate. He was a teacher for more than 20 years in Indiana and southern Illinois. He found himself back in Quincy three years ago.

“An initiative is going to be what I’m calling Blue Devil Fridays,” Pettit said. “We are going to encourage all of our students and staff and all of our schools in our central office to wear blue. Because on Fridays, we all are Blue Devils and that’s part of our focus on school culture and pride.”

Pettit said long term goals will be to highlight the importance of students’ social-emotional health.

“There are still those ripples of ‘How do we assist our students in engaging back into life at 100% capacity and making sure that their mental health needs are met,’” Pettit said. “And, for our staff as well.”

Pettit said with his longstanding background in music, he wants to make sure students get a fulfilling arts education. especially in a world where arts programs are often cut.

Debbie Johnson will be taking over Pettit’s former role as music education director.

