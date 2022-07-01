Advertisement

Update on our rain chances

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have been talking about an incoming cold front and today that front finally arrives.

As the cold front started to near the Tri-States, it pushed clouds into the area. This has led to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. A few showers and thunderstorms developed out ahead of the front. These scattered showers/storms moved through the central and northern tier of the Tri-States through the morning hours. After that rain clears the area, we will have some dry time. An additional round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible as the front itself moves through. This will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The atmosphere will destabilize while we wait on that front. That means that as the front comes through, a storm or two may be on the stronger side with some strong wind gusts or even some small hail. However, the better chance for any strong to severe storms looks to remain to our south. The front will move south of us later this evening and tonight, clearing out the rain. The front will then stall out south of St. Louis.

