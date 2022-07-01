WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 30) Prospect League: Quincy Gems Game Against Springfield Postponed At QU Stadium And Hannibal-LaGrange University Selects A New Athletic Director In The Show Me State

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On the Prospect League diamond, the division leading Quincy Gems were set to open a big 4-game homestand tonight at QU Stadium against Springfield until they received a call that the game would have to postponed. The move comes after Prospect League officials received word that Lucas Otto, a 20-year-old Springfield pitcher, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. Out of respect, league officials decided to call off tonight’s contest while the team grieves and honors the memory of their fallen teammate. Gems team officials announced that Thursday’s game will be made up this Saturday at QU Stadium when the two teams meet for a doubleheader. Game 1 is set to start this weekend at 5:30 p.m. at QU Stadium. The (16-12) Gems, riding high on a 3-game winning streak, are now focused on facing the (13-13) Normal CornBelters on Friday night in the first of a 4-game July 4th Holiday homestand. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with first year Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos to get a few thoughts on this critical homestand for his squad.

The Keokuk Chiefs are hosting the Demons of Washington High School on the softball dirt and the baseball diamond this evening at Joyce Park. We’ll have details on why emotions might be running a little higher than usual when the “Purple and White” hit the field against WHS in Lee County.

The Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange made a major announcement earlier today in the “Show Me State!” We’ll have details on the man selected to take over the reins of the HLGU Athletic Department after receiving a recommendation by the University’s top official.

The WIU Prospect Camp may have come to a close 48 hours ago in McDonough County, but the activities performed on the gridiron at historic Hanson Field are still fresh on the minds of the hundreds of prep athletes who showcased their football skills on both Monday and Tuesday at Western. We’ll check in on South Shelby Quarterback Trey Countryman and get his thoughts on his “Prospect Camp” experience.

