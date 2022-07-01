Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 30) Keokuk Chiefs Celebrate “Senior Night” At Joyce Park In The Hawkeye State And QU Hawks Catcher Luke Napleton Is Excited To Be The Newest Member Of The Quincy Gems

Fort Madison Bloodhounds Split A Doubleheader on The Road Against Burlington
Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To The Demons Of Washington High on "Senior Night" At Joyce Park
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Iowa High School Sports

IHSAA Baseball

“Senior Night”

Washington 6

Keokuk 9

Game 1

Fort Madison 5

Burlington 1

FM: 8 Hits During Victory Over BHS

FM: Hounds Scored 4 Runs In The 7th Inning

Game 2

Fort Madison 2

Burlington 9

FM: Hounds had 5 Hits & Committed 4 Errors During Setback

Van Buren 2

Central Lee 3

CLHS Hawks Complete A Game Halted By Rain On June 21

IGHSAU Softball

“Senior Night At Joyce Park”

Washington Lady Demons 9

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 3

Game 1

Fort Madison 3

Burlington 0

FM: Lady Bloodhounds Had 9 Hits vs. BHS

FM: Hounds Scored 1 Run In the 4th & 2 In the 6th Inning

FMHS Captures SEC Title For The First Time Since 2010

Game 2

Fort Madison 7

Burlington 5

FM: Hounds Had 13 Hits & Committed 1 Error During Win!

FM: Hounds Scored 4 Runs In The 6th Inning

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Prospect League

Springfield

Quincy Gems (Game PPD)

Make-Up Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

(Gems Will Host Springfield In A Doubleheader)

First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM At QU Stadium

Friday, July 1, 2022

Normal CornBelters vs. Quincy Gems At QU Stadium

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

