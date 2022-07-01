WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 30) Keokuk Chiefs Celebrate “Senior Night” At Joyce Park In The Hawkeye State And QU Hawks Catcher Luke Napleton Is Excited To Be The Newest Member Of The Quincy Gems
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Split A Doubleheader on The Road Against Burlington
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Iowa High School Sports
IHSAA Baseball
“Senior Night”
Washington 6
Keokuk 9
Game 1
Fort Madison 5
Burlington 1
FM: 8 Hits During Victory Over BHS
FM: Hounds Scored 4 Runs In The 7th Inning
Game 2
Fort Madison 2
Burlington 9
FM: Hounds had 5 Hits & Committed 4 Errors During Setback
Van Buren 2
Central Lee 3
CLHS Hawks Complete A Game Halted By Rain On June 21
IGHSAU Softball
“Senior Night At Joyce Park”
Washington Lady Demons 9
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 3
Game 1
Fort Madison 3
Burlington 0
FM: Lady Bloodhounds Had 9 Hits vs. BHS
FM: Hounds Scored 1 Run In the 4th & 2 In the 6th Inning
FMHS Captures SEC Title For The First Time Since 2010
Game 2
Fort Madison 7
Burlington 5
FM: Hounds Had 13 Hits & Committed 1 Error During Win!
FM: Hounds Scored 4 Runs In The 6th Inning
Prospect League
Springfield
Quincy Gems (Game PPD)
Make-Up Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022
(Gems Will Host Springfield In A Doubleheader)
First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM At QU Stadium
Friday, July 1, 2022
Normal CornBelters vs. Quincy Gems At QU Stadium
First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM
