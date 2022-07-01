WGEM Sports Update From Macomb: Western Illinois University Head Baseball Coach Andy Pascoe Will Not Return In 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -According to a release from officials at Western Illinois University, the athletics department will not renew the contract of head baseball coach Andy Pascoe. No other “official details” for the decision were offered.

Pascoe’s contract ends June 30 at the Macomb school. Pascoe was named the head coach of Leatherneck baseball program on September 19, 2019. At that point, Pascoe was set to become the seventh manager in the history of the program at WIU.

Last season, Western Illinois posted a disappointing (8-44) overall slate on the diamond. In three seasons under Pascoe’s leadership, WIU went (19-86) overall, and that includes the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. Western went (12-39) in the Summit League during that same time span.

Pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Tayler Sheriff has been appointed as interim head coach while the search for a new full-time head coach gets underway.

